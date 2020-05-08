Forty years ago this month, a significant hurdle in bringing the multiyear, multimillion dollar Aero­propulsion Systems Test Facility construction project at Arnold Air Force Base to completion was cleared.

The first test cell in ASTF was put into place in May 1980. This milestone occurred almost three years after the ASTF groundbreak­ing ceremony took place at Arnold and a little more than four years before the dedica­tion of ASTF.

The test cell was one of two half-million-pound, 28-foot-wide and approxi­mately 50-foot-long test cells installed in ASTF.

The test cell brought into the Arnold Engineer­ing Development Complex headquarters around this time four decades ago was transported from one area of the ASTF construction site to the test cell building on a specially-constructed 72-wheel transport cart via an 800-foot-long road built specifically for the haul.

new picture.jpg

The Aeropropulsion Systems Test Facility (ASTF) is pictured here at dusk. The first of two 550,000-pound test cell structures was pushed into the then-under construction ASTF building at Arnold Air Force Base in May 1980. ASTF was dedicated in October 1984. The integration and activation of the facility followed, and ASTF reached initial operational capability in September 1985.

According to the June 1980 edition of High Mach, six months of planning and preparation went into the lifting of the 550,000-pound test cell and its transport to its eventual home. The transport itself, however, was completed in a matter of hours.

Prior to its move, the test cell was heat-treated to re­lieve stress on its welds.

The pair of ASTF test cells would go on to be used in the full-scale operational testing of advanced jet en­gines. ASTF was intended to increase the jet engine testing capability at Arnold for a then-maximum of 50,000-pound-thrust-class engines to engines generating thrust of 100,000 pounds.

Around the same time the first test cell was de­livered to ASTF, a nearly one million-pound section of cooling equipment used to chill the airflow from engines tested in the facil­ity test cells was moved into place via a large ringer crane.

old picture.jpg

The first of two 550,000-pound test cell structures is pushed into the under construction Aeropropulsion Systems Test Facility building at Arnold Air Force Base in May 1980. The test cell was transported to the site on a 100,000-pound, 72-wheel transport frame specially constructed for the purpose.

ASTF, which is part of the Engine Test Facility and is comprised of altitude test cells C-1 and C-2, is de­signed to test large military and commercial aircraft engines in true mission en­vironments. It allows data which was previously only available after extensive flight testing to be acquired through ground testing.

Around two decades of planning went into bring­ing ASTF to Arnold. The conception of the facility involved a number of gov­ernment agencies and aero­space companies. The con­struction involved around 700 different companies.

Construction of ASTF began in 1977. It took seven years to complete and cost more than a half-billion dol­lars to build.

ASTF was dedicated on Oct. 2, 1984. The integra­tion and activation of the facility followed, and ASTF reached initial operational capability in September 1985.

In recent years, ASTF has been used to test F119 engines for the F-22A Rap­tor aircraft and F135 engines for the F-35 Lightning II air­craft. Turbofan engines such as the Rolls-Royce Trent 800 for the Boeing 777, the Trent 900 and GP7200 for the Airbus A380, the Pratt & Whitney 6000 for the Airbus A318, the Trent 1000 for the Boeing 787, the XF7-10 for the Kawa­saki P-1, and the BR725 for the Gulfstream G650 have been tested in ASTF.

