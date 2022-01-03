The Tullahoma High School football team did not have to look far for their next leader, since former Defensive Coordinator Coy Sisk was promoted to the head coach spot. Sisk was formally announced as the next head coach for the Wildcats at a special ceremony held in the THS gymnasium Monday, Jan. 3.
After a month of consideration and dozens of applications, the Tullahoma Football program found its perfect fit from within.
According to THS Principal Jason Quick, the position attracted interest from parties in Tennessee and as far away as Virginia. He told The News he received 30 different applications from individuals with both high school and college coaching experience that all wanted to see if they could be the next leader of the Wildcats football team.
“I think what people saw in our season this year—the support from the community—there’s no doubt that that attracted a lot of people,” Quick said of the interest in the position.
Applications also came in from Georgia and both Carolinas, Quick added.
Ultimately, Quick said Sisk rose to the top of the list and was the clear winner for the position.
“I was looking for character and integrity and leadership, relationships with players and coaches and the community and then also making sure that the coach understands how to make a winning football program,” Quick said of the decision. “It just made perfect sense. There were other coaches that definitely hit a lot of those boxes, but at the end of the day, it’s the relationships that he has within the community and the support that we have right now that just won him over.”
Sisk thanked a litany of people for giving him the opportunity to lead the Wildcats through the next seasons.
“I would like to thank Dr. [Catherine] Stevens and [Principal Jason Quick] and Coach [John] Olive for giving me and my family this opportunity to continue to serve Tullahoma City,” Sisk said during his remarks at the announcement ceremony. “This is a special place to me, because I was born here in Tullahoma. It’s been a long time chasing a dream like this, and it’s really special.”
Sisk has been a part of Tullahoma football family since 2014, serving as the leader of the defensive side of the ball. This year, Sisk found regional recognition for his leadership from the TSSAA, as he was named the Assistant Coach of the Year for Region 5-4A for the 2021 season.
Though Sisk was born in Tullahoma, he was raised in Lincoln County, where he actually competed against his former head coach John Olive during his time as a Falcon footballer. At that time, Sisk was a junior at Lincoln County High School, facing off against the first-year Olive and his Wildcats squad.
Sisk and Olive have worked more closely together through the years Sisk has been at the helm of the defensive players. Further, Sisk has stepped up and served as a pseudo-head coach for the Wildcats in the last couple years, as Olive was named athletic director for Tullahoma City Schools, which caused him to be away from his team during the spring semester. Olive said Sisk “really stepped up” into his role whenever he had to be away on athletic director duties.
“[The players] know for the last couple of years that there were many days that [Sisk] has been [their] head coach, because there are days that I [was] not present; there are days that [the athletic director position] would take me away, but he would be there in the off season with [them],” Olive said. “He was there at spring practice. He was there every practice in the fall of the year, as long as COVID stayed away from us. I’m just telling you he is ready. He is ready to go into a new era here at Tullahoma.”
Olive stepped away from the football program after bringing home Tullahoma’s first football state championship trophy in December. During his 29 seasons at the helm of the Tullahoma football program, Olive’s teams had a combined 203-126 record.
Sisk has seen the Wildcats through the highs and lows of football, as his second and third seasons with the program saw the Wildcats have back-to-back winless seasons in 2015 and 2016. However, Sisk never lost confidence in his players, helping the team grow strong enough to finish a perfect 15-0 2021 season as part of its championship run.
He said he is looking forward to keeping the ball rolling and having more success in the coming years.
“We went through some lean years there, and we were able to turn it around and go through some good years, and we are looking forward to even better years to come,” he said at his announcement ceremony.
He also credited his family’s support in considering the position, thanking his wife, Amy, and daughters, Avery and Carley.
“That was one thing before I accepted the job,” he said. “I sat down with those three ladies, and we discussed whether or not we were wanting to take this role, because it is a family affair.”
The reason for including his whole family in the discussion, he said, was because the position itself is a family effort, and he wanted to make sure his family was ready to be part of Tullahoma football full-time.
“They are going to be a part of it,” he said. “My little girls have been running around the field house for the last eight to ten years, so they grew up in that lifestyle, and it affects them. Everybody is really excited and everyone is ready for the Wildcats to continue to be successful.”
Sisk expressed how excited and grateful to the community his family is for the next chapter in their lives.
“We are super excited,” he said. “Me and my family are just tickled to be able to continue to serve Tullahoma football and Tullahoma City Schools.”
Sisk will have an uphill battle to wage next season on the gridiron, as the Wildcats will lose 22 power players to graduation. Despite the long road ahead, Sisk has the confidence of Quick in maintaining a solid football program.
“He and I have had that conversation,” Quick told The News. “What I’m looking for out of any coach is to run a quality program. A quality program is not always about wins and losses; it’s about what are you developing inside the locker room? What are you developing off the field, in the classroom? The program is going to be fine with him. I’m not concerned about the pressure, and if anybody can find a way to win, it’s going to be Coy.”
Sisk also has Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens behind him. Stephens was also involved in the hiring process along with Quick and said she looked forward to seeing what Sisk does with Tullahoma’s student-athletes on and off the field.
“I have watched Coy, like many in the community, on the sidelines with kids; I have also watched him in the classroom,” she told The News. “His depth of care, the relationships with the students is really unsurpassed. It’s amazing. In addition to forming relationships of trust and mutual respect, he certainly has young men able to do what they need to do in terms of the game.”
Above all, Sisk has the blessing and confidence of his former head coach. Olive told The News he was happy that Coy was named his successor on the field.
“I was really hoping he would rise to the top, and he did,” he said. “I thought he had prepared himself to be a head coach, and I’m glad we’re able to keep him here at Tullahoma instead of letting somebody else take him away from us.”
Sisk is already thinking about how to move the program forward coach players on and off the field. He took time during the holidays to look back on his football career and how that shaped him as an educator and a coach.
“During the holidays I was looking back on some things—actually, all the way back to my junior high career—and you go through stages of the game and you also go through stages in life,” he said. “Football is not exactly the same game I played in high school or even in college, but neither is life. As the game evolves, life evolves with it. We have to learn how to change and make ourselves successful as we do it.”
He said his priorities for his Wildcats will be teaching them to be successful in all avenues in life, both on and off the field.
“We just want the kids to continue to be successful; that’s the main thing,” he said. “Sometimes that will not be on the scoreboard, but throughout life. We want them to be successful that they have confidence, they have pride, they have humility. Those are the main things that we are looking for, and holding that standard that we have at Tullahoma.”
The 2022 Wildcats will make their debut with their new head coach at Spring practices later this semester, culminating in the annual Red and White game.