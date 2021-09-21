Coffee County officials announced with the exception of the Coffee County Schools Administrative office, the offices at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza building at 1329 McArthur St. in Manchester will be closed all day Friday, Sept. 24.

The offices will be closed as TRANE and Duck River will be doing meter consolidation installation and there will be no power during the installation.

The Coffee County Schools Administrative office will; however, remain open according to officials.

The CCAP offices will reopen for regular hours on the following Monday, Sept. 27.

