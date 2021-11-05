Local republican Melissa Northcott Anderson has announced her intent to run for Coffee County Clerk.
Her announcement letter in full follows:
After much prayerful consideration, I am excited to officially announce my candidacy as a Republican candidate for Coffee County Clerk. As a lifelong resident of Coffee County, my parents, Tom and Nancy Northcott, through their words, and more importantly, through their example, instilled in me the love of community, the importance of public service, and the value of strong leadership. Strong leadership must be founded upon the Christian values of treating others better than yourself, honesty, integrity and the resolve to always do the right thing no matter how difficult or unpopular. I would like to serve this community that has given me so much by bringing this leadership to the Coffee County Clerk’s Office.
After graduating Tullahoma High School, I obtained my degree in Biology from MTSU. I then followed in my father’s footsteps by obtaining my dental degree from the University of Tennessee, College of Dentistry in Memphis. After 2 years of providing free dental care for Native Americans in Tuba City, Arizona, I returned to Tullahoma and started and operated a successful dental practice. I left the practice of dentistry to raise my three (3) children. Now that they are in college and high school, I have returned to the business world and currently manage a team of 30 people for an INC 5000 ranked company. Through owning and operating a small business for many years, I know the value of money and how to avoid unnecessary expenses through fiscal efficiency. It also taught me the importance of and need to provide services by focusing on the needs of the customer. Through that same experience as well as my current role, I have learned how to manage people.
My commitment and desire to repay in part what our community has given to me motivates me to bring these skills to the position of Coffee County Clerk. I humbly ask for your support and look forward to the opportunity to serve Coffee County.