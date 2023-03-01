AEDC sign

Officials at Arnold Air Force Base are asking local residents to prepare accordingly for some possible traffic disruptions this month due to upcoming large deliveries to the base.

According AEDC Media Operations Chief Andrew Miller, Arnold Air Force Base will be receiving several large deliveries between March and April that have the potential to impact traffic. Some modifications to traffic lights at intersections and other obstructions will be made and have been coordinated in advance.

