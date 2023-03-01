Officials at Arnold Air Force Base are asking local residents to prepare accordingly for some possible traffic disruptions this month due to upcoming large deliveries to the base.
According AEDC Media Operations Chief Andrew Miller, Arnold Air Force Base will be receiving several large deliveries between March and April that have the potential to impact traffic. Some modifications to traffic lights at intersections and other obstructions will be made and have been coordinated in advance.
“The equipment will be transported from Shelbyville to Arnold AFB on oversize load trucks for the approximately 31-mile delivery,” Miller said. “The route from Shelbyville will include traveling along 41A/N. Jackson, left turn onto Hwy 55 over the viaduct, and then a right turn to take Wattendorf Memorial Highway to Arnold AFB. The delivery dates are subject to change but are tentatively scheduled for days ranging between March 3-7 and March 29-April 4. Local residents and commuters are encouraged to plan accordingly around these dates.”
