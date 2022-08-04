UPDATE: All the votes, including the Tullahoma precincts in Franklin County, are in and the unofficial results are now:
Tullahoma Municipal Election
Aldermen:
Daniel Berry: 1,528
Rupa Shukla Blackwell: 1,380
Kurt Glick: 1,731
Linda Periut Johnson: 1,465
Jerry R. Mathis: 1,919
Sernobia McGee: 1,152
Bobbie Wilson: 1,528
City of Tullahoma School Board:
Gigi Robison: 2,360
Sid Hill: 1,749
Write-in: 270
Manchester Municipal Election
Mayor:
Marilyn Howard: 1,176
Aldermen:
Julie Anderson: 664
David Bradley: 478
Helen J. DeBellis: 617
Joey Hobbs: 747
Mark Messick: 712
Claude S. Morse: 519
Donnie N. Parsley: 729
James Threet: 561
City of Manchester School Board:
Travis Hillis: 1,155
Lisa Lovelady Gregory: 1,069
Prater Powell: 1,130
County Mayor
Judd Matheny: 5,736
Margaret Cunningham: 2,834
Sheriff
Chad H. Partin: 5,252
Danny Ferrell: 1,183
Brandon Tomberlin: 2,199
Road Superintendent
Benton Bartlett: 6,009
Ronnie Dale Watts: 2,335
County Court Clerk
Melissa Northcott Anderson: 3,010
Teresa H. McFadden: 5,537
County Commission
District 1:
Jimmy Hollandsworth: 492
Benny Jones: 389
District 2:
Joey Hobbs: 605
Claude S. Morris: 549
Mike Stein: 230
District 3:
Lara Cason Nettles: 638
Rose Ann Carden Smith: 648
District 4:
Tim Brown: 770
Joseph M. Hodge: 590
District 5:
Missy Davis Deford: 836
Tim Morris: 795
Bonnie Gamble: 315
District 6:
Terry Hershman: 632
Dennis Hunt: 589
Bobby H. Bryan: 427
District 7:
Tina Reed: 310
Rosemary Crabtree: 204
Jackie Duncan: 210
District 8:
Dwight Miller: 747
Tim Stubblefield: 973
Marian Galbraith: 529
District 9:
Charles Lynn Sebourn: 584
Frank C. Watkins: 543
Road commissioners
Road Commissioner, Seat 1:
Jeff Bush: 680
Road Commissioner, Seat 2:
No Candidate Qualified
Road Commissioner, Seat 3:
Carolyn Beaty Duke: 784
James Randy Kennedy: 337
Road Commissioner, Seat 4:
James "Jamie" Weaver: 741
County school board
Seat 1 - Districts 1, 3, 4:
Thomas E. Ballard: 1,315
Freda K. Jones: 1,400
Gordon Matthews: 1,045
Seat 2 - Districts 2, 6, 7:
Gary L. Cordell: 1,478
Brent Parsley: 1,612
Seat 3 - Districts 5, 8, 9:
Jennifer Peakcock Hodge: 2,008
Josh Frederik: 632
Brett Henley: 1,088
Kathy Rose: 1,435
Constable
Seat 1 - Districts 1, 3, 4
Milton Stanley: 1,773
Seat 2 - Districts 2, 6, 7
Carl D. Wilson: 1,619
Seat 3 - Districts 5, 8, 9
James V. Sanders Jr: 2,496
Brian D. Coates: 1,323
Uncontested County races
Circuit Court Judge - Part 1:
William Lockhart: 6,622
Circuit Court Judge - Part 2:
Bobby Carter: 7,011
District Attorney General District 14:
Charles Craig Northcott: 6,587
Public Defender:
John E. Nicoll: 6,396
Trustee:
John H. Marchesoni: 7,042
General Sessions Judge - Part 1:
Greg B. Perry: 6,743
General Sessions Judge - Part 2:
Gerald L. Ewell, Jr.: 7,007
Circuit Court Clerk:
Jenny Anthony: 6,697
Register of Deeds:
Donna Robison Toney: 6,765
Republican State Primary Election
Governor:
Bill Lee: 6,089
U.S. House of Representatives District 4:
Scott DesJariais: 5,745
Tennessee House of Representatives District 47:
Rush Bricken: 5,701
State Executive Committeeman District 16:
Jerry S. Anderson: 5,239
State Executive Committeewoman District 16:
Amy L. Dennis: 5,099
Democratic State Primary Election
Governor:
Carnita Faye Atwater: 431
Jason Brantley Martin: 699
JB Smiley Jr.: 249
U.S. House of Representatives District 4:
Wayne Steele: 760
Arnold J. White: 433
Tennessee House of Representatives District 47:
No Candidate Qualified
State Executive Committeeman District 16:
Bobby Eddress Bush Jr.: 1,086
State Executive Committeewoman District 16:
Shelia Younglove: 1,098
