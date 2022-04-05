Coffee County Road Superintendent Benton Bartlett has announced his candidacy for reelection.
His announcement reads in full: “I am Benton Bartlett, and I am running for re-election for the Coffee County Road Superintendent. The last seven+ years have gone by quickly, and now it’s time to get out and get that support and votes that the voters of Coffee County have given me in the past. I humbly ask for your help in this election.
There have been changes over the last 7 years, some of those changes include better equipment along with backup equipment that has reduced down time, which makes us more productive. We have different equipment that has helped in making our jobs more efficient while saving the county money.
We have been able to overlay 30 miles of hot mix roads, and this year, we have plans for 6 miles more all with state aid money. We have been able to build a bridge that cost over $950,000.00 with the High Priority Bridge Replacement Program, and we have four more bridges in the planning stages. Your County Highway Department has put down miles of cold mix and chip sealed roads throughout the county taking care of dead end and low traffic roads. Paving of this type requires warmer weather, but we already have everything ready to go for the upcoming season.
We have also just finished improvements for signage and guardrails through a state safety grant. We met just a few weeks ago on another such grant for the future. We have been able to add a 3rd crew on our mowing schedule, and in the last few years they have been able to make 4+ rounds through our county per season. I have also been looking at a mower that has greater capabilities that could possibly go out by itself giving us a 4th crew.
None of the equipment matters if you don’t have good, experienced operators at the wheel and we have some of the best. We also have some very good mechanics. It amazes me sometimes how they can work on such an array of different equipment and get it fixed. Last, but by far not least, is the lady at the front desk, she keeps us all in line. Your road department has good, dedicated, experienced people working there.
We are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There are times, more often than you might think, when one or more of our crews are out at night clearing a road of a tree or mud washed up by a storm. In the last 5 years, we have had 3 weather events that caused enough damage to warrant FEMA/TEMA relief money. The last time I can remember another weather event causing that much damage was in the early 1990’s.
I want the people of Coffee County to know that I work hard and try my very best to get the most out of every penny in our budget. Please know my door is always open. I humbly ask the people of Coffee County to re-elect me, Benton Bartlett, as your Coffee County Road Superintendent so that I can continue to work for you.”