The Tullahoma High School baseball team is hitting the green this weekend as they play host to a golf tournament.
The fundraising event will have a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lakewood Golf and Country Club.
Entry fee for each team is $400. Mulligan packages cost $20. The first three winners will be presented gift certificates as a prize. Door prizes will also be drawn. Registration starts at noon.
For more information and pre-registration contact Todd Emory at toddemory21@gmail.com by Sept. 23.