Daelyn Blake Daniel was born June 13, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester, weighing in at six pounds, 8.2 ounces and 18.5 inches tall. He is the son of Felicity Phillips and Dakota Daniel of Tullahoma. He joins sibling Tylinn Phillips. He is the grandson of Tonica “Tony” Lindsey of Tullahoma and Kim and Matt Blankenship of Tullahoma.
