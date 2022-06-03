Genesis Reygn Thammachack was born April 4, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health in Winchester, weighing in at 7.5 pounds and 19 inches tall. He is the son of Natasha White and Jeremy Thammachack. He has five siblings, Az’Ja and Destinee White, KJ, Lito and Mateo Thammachack. His maternal grandparents are Ralph and Tina White of Tullahoma and Michelle Thammachack of Shelbyville.

