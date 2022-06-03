Japheth Jekyl Cross was born May 26, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester, weighing in at seven pounds, 12 ounces, 21 inches tall. He is the son of Latasha V. Wilson and Brandy C. Cross of Flintville and is the brother of Macie Jane Jett. He is the maternal grandson of Vickie (Kelly) Williams and Dennis (Teresa) Wilson of Cowan and Flintville and the paternal grandson of Frankie Lee and Rita Lynn of Hazel Green, Ala.

