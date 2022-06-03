Lucy Lynn Williams was born May 31, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems in Winchester, weighing in at 6.93 pounds, 19 inches tall. She is the daughter of Katlyn Breck and Kalob Christopher Williams of Decherd and is their first child. She is the maternal granddaughter of Chad and Melissa Whitmore of Decherd and paternal granddaughter of Wesley Elliot of Decherd.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.