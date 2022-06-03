Maybelle Michelle Brown was born April 21, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester, weighing in at 7.3 pounds, 18 inches tall. She is the daughter of Kerry-Anne DeCamp of Lynchburg and Kale Brown of Tullahoma.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.