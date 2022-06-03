Nova Claire Coker was born May 19, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester, weighing in at 7.3 pounds, 20.5 inches tall. She is the daughter of Victoria Keese-Rentzell and Hollis Coker of Estill Springs. She is the maternal granddaughter of Tammy Keese and Kevin Rentzell.

