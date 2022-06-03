Taaliuh Ja’mae Washington was born April 28, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester, weighing in at seven pounds, 13 ounces and 20.5 inches tall. She is the daughter of Danielle Short and Theodis Washington Jr. of Shelbyville. She joins siblings Theo Washington, Qniya Washington, Abrielle Fuller and Jeri Miah Fuller. She is the granddaughter of Chonta Mitchell and Dannie Short of Columbus, Ga., and the late Theodis and Lucy Mae Washington.

