Taaliuh Ja’mae Washington was born April 28, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester, weighing in at seven pounds, 13 ounces and 20.5 inches tall. She is the daughter of Danielle Short and Theodis Washington Jr. of Shelbyville. She joins siblings Theo Washington, Qniya Washington, Abrielle Fuller and Jeri Miah Fuller. She is the granddaughter of Chonta Mitchell and Dannie Short of Columbus, Ga., and the late Theodis and Lucy Mae Washington.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Latest News
- East Middle School sixth-grade math students bring home hardware
- TCS volleys replacement of tennis courts
- Jack Daniel’s seeks compromise in Cow Feeder Program
- Accelerating TN – Tour visits Tullahoma
- Arnett opens second location, first new distillery
- Tucker steps up to the plate at Spalding University
- Brittany Rose Guntherberg Obituary
- Jeffrey Douglas Kvale Death Notice
Online Poll
Are you going to a beach this summer?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- AEDC workers lend aid at crash scene
- Jack’s slop tradition may be coming to an end
- ‘United in Spirits’ raises money and spirits
- County EMS in critical condition
- Hidden jewel of military history a close drive away
- Jack Daniel’s seeks compromise in Cow Feeder Program
- ‘You’re going to smack Jesus in the face?’
- Last chance for public comment on solar farm
- Seven out of 10 Coffee countians choose ‘In God We Trust’
- Michael “Mikey” Wayne Moore Obituary
Images
Videos
Local Area Events
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 7