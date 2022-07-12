Alderman Rupa Blackwell has announced her candidacy to reelection of her post on the city board. The following is her announcement in full:
“My name is Rupa Blackwell. The past 3 years I have had the pleasure of serving our community as Alderman. Thank you for electing me. I hope to earn your vote again.
I was born and raised in Tullahoma. After graduating THS, I went to college at UNC- Chapel Hill. Compelled to serve, I began working in non-profit events and spent the next decade of my life in Los Angeles building my career. I was blessed to meet my husband (an amazing man from rural Louisiana), and we started our family. Following a miscarriage, we moved home to Tullahoma searching for the small town life we both loved.
Before being elected, I volunteered with our planning commission, schools and several nonprofits. Through this, I realized Tullahoma was at an important juncture- where growth was coming and foresight was needed to maintain our community’s essence. We needed to focus on infrastructure and put together a plan so development was done properly. I wanted to ensure our community would be a place where our children would want to raise their children. That was why I ran for office then and why I am running for re-election now. Since being elected I have delivered on all my promises to you and more. I promised to support road maintenance, sidewalk expansion, our school system, and a plan for growth.
-Road maintenance: Since being elected, our board has consistently increased the amount of funding we have dedicated to our road maintenance projects. Over the past 3 years, we have dedicated almost 100% more toward street paving compared to the 3 years prior to that. We did this without a change to your property tax rates. With that funding we were able to repave roads that had long needed attention, like Cedar Lane.
-Sidewalks: During my term, we broke ground on sidewalks to East Lincoln and have begun a project to add sidewalks at Ovoca and Kings Lane. Our children’s education is important, but we have to ensure they can get to school safely.
-Education: Our board worked to fund a rebuild of Farrar Elementary. As liaison to the school board, I worked closely with both entities to ensure that the city is aware of major school projects and is prepared to address those needs.
-Strategic Planning: On the planning commission, I saw the need for an updated land use map. Once elected, I pushed for this and for a comprehensive development plan. This plan, created with significant citizen engagement, will tackle many projects that are on your list of priorities.
In summary, I have made good on my campaign promises, but if you know me, you know that I
don’t believe in doing the bare minimum. I believe when you elected me, you expected more of me. You elected me because I listened to you- at meetings, at your doors, on the phone. And I continued to be accessible to you by hosting monthly office hours and being always responsive to you. Because of those conversations, I heard your concerns and hopes for our community. Because of this, I have gone above and beyond the call of duty and have launched multiple initiatives that we have made successful together.
The Jefferson Street Park project came when a concerned citizen brought up the lack of maintenance at the basketball courts. I worked with the Sports Council and our city staff to solicit local businesses and private donors to secure funding to revitalize these courts.
A survivor of domestic violence, I serve on a DV fatality review team. Through this, I realized to interrupt the cycle of violence, we needed to talk to our youth. I partnered with Haven of Hope and our schools to talk with our 7th and 8th graders about cultivating healthy relationships. Last fall several citizens vocalized their fears for those experiencing homelessness during winter. 2 months later, the Winter Shelter program I helped spearhead was sheltering as many as 20 people an evening. Churches, nonprofits, and countless community members participated in this. With their help this project flourished with private funding and support. These initiatives would not have been possible without you. Tullahoma’s greatest asset is our people. It’s because of your commitment to our community that we have done this work together. I promise to continue to be a servant leader who is professional, approachable, and works tirelessly to put your goals for Tullahoma into action. Thank you for allowing me to serve you. I hope to earn your support, so I can continue to work hard for Tullahoma.”