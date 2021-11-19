Tullahoma attorney Bobby Carter has launched his campaign for Circuit Court. Carter is seeking the Division 2 seat in the 14th Judicial District presently held by the Honorable Vanessa Agee Jackson. Judge Jackson has announced her plans to retire from the Coffee County bench at the end of her term next year.
Carter, a Tullahoma native, attended The Citadel on a Navy ROTC scholarship. He earned his bachelor’s degree and, in 1988, received his law degree from the University of Tennessee. Commissioned an Ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserve, Carter entered the Naval Judge Advocate General Corps and served on Active Duty from 1988-1992. He had achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander when he was Honorably Discharged in 1995.
Carter has 25 years of experience handling both civil and criminal matters in Coffee County. Following his career in the U.S. Navy, Carter returned to his hometown to practice law. He handled criminal law, domestic relations, and personal injury cases during the early years of his practice. Since opening his own practice in 2012, Carter has focused on criminal defense law while handling some personal injury and domestic law cases. He has handled criminal cases from small crimes to arson and murder. Carter has worked in both state and federal courts.
“My personal and professional background uniquely qualifies me to serve as Circuit Court judge,” Carter said. “Restrictions placed on trial courts in the wake of COVID has resulted in an alarming backlog of both criminal and civil cases that require immediate action. My 25 plus years of civil and criminal trial experience will allow me to hit the ground running. I won’t need a long training period.”
“Our county is facing a substance abuse crisis, particularly among young people,” Carter stated. “I was required to learn the ins and outs of alcohol and drug recovery because my life depended on it. Since my recovery, I’ve used my experience in the law and my personal knowledge of recovery to help many clients—and non-clients—attempt to achieve sobriety,” he noted.
A conservative who believes in a strict interpretation of the Constitution, Carter supports the Second Amendment. He believes all parties to a case have the right to a speedy trial. Carter is the married father of two adult children.
Carter is seeking the Republican nomination for the Division 2 judgeship in Circuit Court. The primary election is scheduled for May 3, 2022.