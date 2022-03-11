Community Development Director Winston Brooks has been tapped as the new executive director for the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation.
At a special-called meeting of the TAEDC board held Friday, March 11, the board unanimously decided to hire Brooks to fill the role left vacant with the retirement of former Executive Director Thom Robinson. Robinson held the position with the city for nearly nine years prior to his retirement, capping off a 40-year career in economic development.
Brooks’ hiring was looked upon with excitement from the board. TAEDC Chairman Lynn Sebourn said he and the board were excited to embark on a new chapter with Brooks. In his current position, Brooks has worked closely with the TAEDC on economic development decisions and planning for the future of the city of Tullahoma.
“I think we’ve had a lot of experience working with him with the city, and he’s helped us a lot on a side basis with the city, and he’s done excellent work,” Sebourn said. “I think we’re all pretty excited about it.”
Sebourn said Brooks was the standout candidate the board had express interest in the position.
“He’s got a history of being more and more engaged with the city,” Sebourn said of Brooks. “He went out and got his economics certification for economic development. He’s been leading an effort in the downtown area to do that. He just had a really impressive resume. We know he works well with people, and he already knows the area, so he can hit the ground running.”
Brooks similarly expressed excitement for the new role with the city.
“I’m very excited to be the new director of TAEDC and very honored,” he told The News. “I look forward to serving this board and continuing the hard work that they’ve done.”
When looking forward to the new position, Brooks said his experience as the community development director with the city has been a great resource, as the two positions are closely related.
“Community development is very closely related to economic development,” he said. “I think the first step that we’ll want to do is let our comprehensive plan come out and be adopted and make sure that the goals and the strategy of the TAEDC are consistent with what’s been identified in our recent economic development analysis in that comp plan. That’ll give us a road map to continue. There’s a lot of work to do, a lot of growth going on and the future looks good for Tullahoma.”
Brooks has served as the community development director for the city of Tullahoma since 2012. He holds certifications from the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service, Atlas Integrated and the UT Center for Industrial Services. He is a Certified Digital Economic Development Executive and a Tennessee Certified Economic Developer.
City Administrator Jennifer Moody, who has been serving as the acting director while the board went through the search process for a new director, said Brooks’ move will keep him as a city employee but no longer one under her direct supervision.
“Winston’s already a city employee; we will handle it like a promotion to a new position,” she told The News. “We just have an internal form to fill out if he accepts the position and the new salary. He’ll still continue to be a member of our leadership team, but he’ll be fully working for this board and no longer under my direct supervision.”
Moody said she was sad to lose the more personal connection with Brooks but also looked forward to working with him in his new capacity as TAEDC Executive Director.
“We’ll miss Winston and working so closely with him, but I’m very excited to see him lead our economic development efforts.”
According to the TAEDC, Brooks’ new salary will be just over $81,000.
Final approval, however, will be required by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Moody said she would bring the recommendation from TAEDC to hire Brooks to the city board at its Tuesday, March 15, meeting.