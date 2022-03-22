Twelve Republican candidates will face off Thursday evening in a political forum hosted by the Tullahoma News in cooperation with the Manchester Times and Bowman Media which includes the Rooster 101.5, 93.9 The Duck, Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9.
The forum, to be moderated by Tullahoma News Executive Editor Duane Sherrill and respected radio journalist and on-air personality Lucky Knott, will begin with a debate between the candidates for Circuit Court Clerk at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the FOP building located at 5477 Old Manchester Highway. All candidates and the public are welcome to attend the forum; however, participation in the debates themselves will be limited to the six contested county-wide primary races.
Candidates will be given up to three minutes for opening remarks and then will be given 90 seconds to answer questions asked by the moderators. Should a candidate mention his or her opponent during an answer, the opponent will be given 45 seconds to respond. Additionally, before closing statements, each candidate will be given an opportunity to ask their opponent a question. Each of the six forums involve one-on-one matchups and each are asking the Republican nomination for the upcoming August ballot.
Following the circuit court clerk debate between Josh Morris and incumbent Jenny Anthony, plans are to head on to the Circuit Court Judge forum in the neighborhood of 6:30 p.m. which will see Eric Burch and Bobby Carter face off. Shortly after 7 p.m., plans are to have District Attorney Craig Northcott debate with his challenger, Felicia Walkup. Provided the forum stays somewhat to schedule, Sheriff Chad Parton is expected to take the stage against his opponent, Alethia Smartt-Rawn in the vicinity of 7:30 p.m. Road Superintendent candidates Benton Bartlett and Scott Hansertare planned for shortly after 8 p.m. with general sessions candidates Gerald Ewell Jr., and Garth Seagroves rounding out the evening around 8:30 p.m. All times are approximate and all candidates are asked to show up at least 15 minutes before their scheduled time in the unlikely scenario that the forum runs ahead of schedule.
Video and written coverage from the debates will be presented by the Tullahoma News and Manchester Times and the evening will be live at rooster1015.com and video and audio will be broadcast live on the On Target News, Manchester Times and Tullahoma News Facebook pages.