The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is now seeking nominations for the annual Women Impacting the Community awards luncheon. Nominations will be taken until May 1.
Each year, the chamber celebrates women making a difference in the Tullahoma community in the areas of business, education, community service and lifetime achievement. Winners have included women working or owning business, lifelong community volunteers, educators and administrators and more.
This year’s awards luncheon will take place at noon Tuesday, May 17, at Lakewood Golf & Country Club, 1900 Country Club Drive. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased by contacting the chamber at Tullahoma.org, emailing tullahomachamber@tullahoma.org or by calling 931-455-5497.
The event will be sponsored by SmartBack, Woodard’s Diamonds & Design, Ascend Federal Credit Union, Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital and Weichert Realtors, Joe Orr & Associates. This year’s featured speaker will be Tullahoma City Schools Superintendent Dr. Catherine Stephens.
Award finalists will be announced Friday, May 6. Anyone who like to nominate a woman in any of the four categories should visit https://forms.gle/3BxFY7HGKBwmqaXR6.