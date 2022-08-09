Charlie Watts of Tullahoma has been named to the University of Evansville Dean's List for outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester. Watts is studying Biology at the University of Evansville (UE), a private university located in Evansville, Indiana.
More than 500 students at UE were named to the Dean's List. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Students at the University of Evansville shape powerful and enduring change. UE is the first in Indiana to be designated as an Ashoka U Changemaker Campus, and its changemaking culture empowers students to improve the world around them as UE Changemakers. UE has an array of majors in business; engineering; the arts and sciences; and health science programs. UE has a diverse student body that represents 44 states and 52 countries.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.