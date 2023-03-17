Nashville recording artist and award winning Christian Country artist, Shellem Cline will be performing live on Sunday, March 19 at 11 a.m. in Beechgrove.
Cline is an internationally recognized Christian Country artist that has had 11 number one hits and has won more than thirty awards as a performing artist. Cline will make a stop on his “Real Life” Tour on Sunday, March 19 at Lakewood Baptist Church in Beechgrove. The event will start at 11 a.m. and is free to the public, but a love offering will be taken to cover expenses. Lakewood Baptist Church is located at 619 Ferrell’s Loop Road in Beechgrove and the congregation of Lakeview would like to invite everyone to enjoy a time of Christian Country Music from an international award winning musical artist.
For more information about the event, visit www.shellemcline.com and follow Cline’s social media pages with the handle of @shellemclinemusic.
