This Thursday, Nov. 18, the city is asking the public to share their thoughts for improvements to South Anderson Street. The city recently approved a grant application for a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant, which would improve the multimodal connectivity in the eastern gateway of the city. The project the city is hoping will be funded by TDOT will improve pedestrian connectivity along South Anderson Street between East Carroll and East Lincoln streets.
As one of the gateways to Tullahoma from Highway 55, the city is hoping to improve this area in conjunction with its pursuit of the ThinkTullahoma2040 Comprehensive Development Plan. The improvements, city officials say, will create a safer and more comfortable environment for pedestrian users as well as reinforce the city’s eastern gateway.
City officials ask the public to come to D.W. Wilson Community Center, 501 N. Collins St., from 5—6:30 p.m. Thursday to offer their thoughts and ideas on how to improve this section of roadway. The workshop will be an open house-style, meaning attendees can come and go as they please.