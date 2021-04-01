The Webb School recently announced its A and B honor rolls for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
An independent college preparatory day/boarding school for grades 6-12, The Webb School is the oldest continuously operating school of its kind in the South. The school has a dual emphasis on academic excellence and character development.
The following Coffee County residents earned A Honor Roll status:
Beech Grove – Megan Watts;
Manchester – David Tran, Nataja Siva, Patrick Sissom, Raegan Chambers; and
Tullahoma – Ashley Bobo, Alora Pearce and Mai Phan.
The following Coffee County residents earned B Honor Roll status:
Beech Grove – Aspen Northcutt;
Manchester – Katelyn Chance, Knox Wimberley; and
Tullahoma – Lynn Phan.