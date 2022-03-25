Columbia State Community College has announced 606 students named to the Dean's List for earning academic honors during the fall 2021 semester.
"Students who earned a spot on the dean's list proved that hard work, perseverance and the determination to excel can help prepare students for any academic challenge," said Joni Lenig, vice president of academic affairs and associate vice president of faculty, curriculum and programs.
Honorees include Hope Sebourn of Tullahoma; Kayla Gleghorn and Jakeelia Pullen of Fayetteville; Hannah Litaker, Savannah Woodard and Jessie Robison of Petersburg.
Columbia State Community College is a two-year college serving a nine-county area in southern Middle Tennessee with five campuses, including Columbia, Williamson, Lawrence, Lewisburg and Clifton. Columbia State was established in 1966 as Tennessee's first community college.
The Tennessee Board of Regents is the governing board for The College System of Tennessee: the state's 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus serving nearly 100,000 students.