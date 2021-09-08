HorsePlay Inc. Volunteer Training: New volunteer orientation for HorsePlay Inc. volunteers will take place form 5—7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at the farm. Located at 815 Westside Drive. For more information, contact 931-438-1428 or horseplayinc.volunteers@gmail.com.
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb: The Tullahoma Fire Department will hold its annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Tullahoma High School’s Wilkins Stadium. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the climb to begin at 9 a.m. For questions or registration information, email Beth Stroop at craigstroop@gmail.com.
Tullahoma Fire Department Patriot Day Commemoration - 20th Anniversary: Join the Tullahoma Fire Department at TFD Station No. 1, 613 S. Jackson St., at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11—the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001—for a special 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony. Form up begins at 7:30, with remarks from interim Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson and Mayor Ray Knowis, a moment of silence for those who perished that day, and a recognition of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the service of others.
TEDxTullahoma 2021: TEDxTullahoma returns in 2021! Taking place at the University of Tennessee Space Institute Saturday, Sept. 11, TEDxTullahoma will feature speakers from all walks of life to speak on the subject of how small things can make a huge impact. A $35 ticket grants attendees access to the full day of events, including a 9:30 a.m. coffee service before the first speaker at 10 a.m. Lunch is included in the cost of the ticket. Visit Eventbrite for tickets. Contact Robin Dunn at robinsdunn@gmail.com for special accommodations or information.
HOSC Reaching for the Stars Rocket Competition: Students will launch their homemade rockets this Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Hands-On Science Center from 2—4 p.m. HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd.
Coffee County Patriot Rally: Join the Coffee County Republican Party to meet Tullahoma’s elected representatives and candidates for local offices. Keynote speaker will be U.S. Rep. John Rose. Food vendors will be available. Begins at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Harris Rackler FOP Lodge, 5077 Old Manchester Highway, Tullahoma.
Imagination Library of Coffee County Pancake Breakfast: Come enjoy pancakes at the Mercantile Café in Manchester from 8—10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, to benefit the Imagination Library of Coffee County. Tickets are $10 per person; guests aged 5 and under get in free. Proceeds benefit early literacy for children in Coffee County. Contact Laurel Stone at 931-797-9796 or Kathy Hagler at 931-273-3738 for tickets or any other ILCC Board Members. The Mercantile is located at 210 North Irwin St. in Manchester.
Coffee County Out of the Darkness Walk: Join Coffee Countians from 10 a.m—noon Saturday, Sept. 18, for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darnkess. Walk takes place in Rotary Park in Mancehster. Registration begins at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Deidra Goins at deidragoins@gmail.com or 931-273-5763.
41A Music Festival: The Highland Rim Kiwanis’ annual 41A Music Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 25, at Grider Stadium, 200 Big Springs Ave. Featured performances by Velcro Pygmies, Rubiks Groove, Bad Monkey, Utopia and Southern Moss. Festival is free to attend, but the Highland Rim Kiwanis will be accepting donations to benefit children’s causes in the community. Great event with great food, great vendors, great drinks and, of course, great music for a great cause! Visit facebook.com/41amusicfest for more info.
