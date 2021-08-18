Get Fit Tullahoma Thursday Walk Group: Join the Get Fit Tullahoma Thursday Walk Group every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Tullahoma High School track. Group walks will last for one hour. Any and all are invited to join.
Brookdale Car Show & Silent Auction: Come to Brookdale Senior Living, 801 Wilson Ave. from 3—7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 for a fundraiser benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association. Live music from Operation Joy Band and others, as well as food, vendors and crafts and fun will be available. Bring your cash to vote for your favorite classic car.
HOSC Virtual Classroom presents Scent Science: Join the Hands-On Science Center from 4:30—5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 for an interactive online program about noses and how the smells around us can affect us. Ask questions and have fun learning from the comfort of your own home.
Think Tullahoma 2040 Community Meetings: Four separate community meetings for the city of Tullahoma’s comprehensive development plan will take place from 5—7:30 p.m. in all four quadrants of the city. Meetings will be Monday, Aug. 23 at Robert E. Lee Elementary School; Tuesday, Aug. 24 at East Lincoln Elementary School; Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Jack T. Farrar Elementary School; Aug. 26 at Bel-Aire Elementary School. For more information, visit www.tullahomatn.gov/thinktullahoma2040.
Tullahoma Utilities Authority: The monthly meeting of the Tullahoma Utilities Authority Board of Directors will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at TUA, 901 S. Jackson St.
SNAP Presentation: A SNAP presentation (food stamps) will be held at the Coffee County Senior Center, 410 N. Collins St., at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. Presentation is designed for those 60 and older. Those unable to attend can call 931-379-2955 at South Central Tennessee Development District.
August Chamber Coffee: The August coffee for the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Hands-On Science Center, 101 Mitchell Blvd. Tullahoma. Co-Hosted by HOSC and 1st Franklin Financial.
Pharmory Rx Ribbon Cutting: Join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, for the ribbon cutting of Pharmory Rx, located at 1940 N. Jackson St. Ste 200.
August Lunch and Learn: Come to D.W. Wilson Community Center, 201 N. Collins St., at 11:45 Friday, Aug. 27, to meet Sterling Howard, former Tomb Guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider for the 100th anniversary of the tomb. Cost is $9 per person, which includes lunch, and reservations are required. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., with program to follow at noon. Call 455-1121 to reserve your spot.
CCDP Reorganization Convention: The Coffee County Democratic Party will vote on its next county party leaders and executive committee members Saturday, Aug. 28. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., with elections to follow at 10 a.m. A current photo ID and voter registration card are needed to participate. Held at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza Community Room, 1329 McArthur St., Manchester, 37355-2425.
HOSC 26th Birthday Bash: Since we missed the 25th year due to COVID, join the Hands-On Science Center all day Saturday, Aug. 28 for its 26th birthday bash! Enjoy free admission, crafts, games and hourly science shows. Other fundraising activities include face painting, food for sale and more. Be sure to come on out and enjoy this one. HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd. in Tullahoma.
4th Annual Stan McNabb Collision Center Charity Car Show: Car enthusiasts are invited to gather from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and do what they love while helping give back to HorsePlay, Inc. Food, bounce houses, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle are on the agenda for the evening. Located at 2264 N. Jackson St., Normandy, 37360-3137.
Bethany Church Homecoming: Bethany Church and Cemetery will hold its Homecoming Saturday, Sept. 4 at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Jack Hice will speak. Special singing and lunch to follow service. Located at 2754 Riley Creek Road. Those who cannot attend may mail a donation to Bethany Cemetery Fund c/o Debbie Crownover, 143 Crownover Lane, Normandy, TN 37360.
TEDxTullahoma 2021: TEDxTullahoma returns in 2021! Taking place at the University of Tennessee Space Institute Saturday, Sept. 11, TEDxTullahoma will feature speakers from all walks of life to speak on the subject of how small things can make a huge impact. A $35 ticket grants attendees access to the full day of events, including a 9:30 a.m. coffee service before the first speaker at 10 a.m. Lunch is included in the cost of the ticket. Visit Eventbrite for tickets. Contact Robin Dunn at robinsdunn@gmail.com for special accommodations or information.
Coffee County Patriot Rally: Join the Coffee County Republican Party to meet Tullahoma’s elected representatives and candidates for local offices. Keynote speaker will be U.S. Rep. John Rose. Food vendors will be available. Begins at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Harris Rackler FOP Lodge, 5077 Old Manchester Highway, Tullahoma.
Send upcoming events to emccullough@tullahomanews.com. Yard sales, bake sales and bazaars are published through the classifieds department at 931-455-4545.