Trees of Christmas: Come enjoy beautifully decorated Christmas trees at South Jackson Civic Center, 404 S. Jackson St., starting Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 6—9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person with one child under 12 free per paying adult. Household maximum charge is $20. Trees available for viewing Thursday, Dec. 2, from 6—9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3 from 5—6:45 p.m. and 8—10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, from noon—8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 from 2—6 p.m.
Grand Marshal Reception: Join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and Christmas parade fans as they honor this year’s grand marshal Fran Marcum at South Jackson Civic Center. Reception and tree lighting will take place from 5—6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Tullahoma Fire/Police Department Toy Drive Signups: Come to C.D. Stamps Community Center from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 to sign up your child for the annual toy drive hosted by the Tullahoma Fire Department. This year’s toy drive will be joined by the Tullahoma Police Department. Signups limited to children living in the city limits. Proof of residency required. Parents must have birth certificate for each child up to age 14. No child’s Social Security Cards will be accepted. Parents must provide last five digits of their Social Security Number. C.D. Stamps is located at 810 S. Jackson St.
Mistletoe Mile Run/Walk: Just before the Christmas parade Friday, Dec. 3, join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and Chick-fil-A for the inaugural Mistletoe Mile run/walk at 6:15 p.m. Run 1 mile down a closed portion of Jackson Street to the cheers of all the parade spectators through the heart of Tullahoma. Prizes will be awarded for the top three male and female finishers as well as the best dressed runner/walker. Entry fee is $25 or $20 with a discount code TACCVIP. Visit runsignup.com for registration.
65th Annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade: The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and Stan McNabb Automotive are pleased to present the 65th annual Christmas Parade, “A Cartoon Christmas,” Friday, Dec. 3, featuring Grand Marshal Fran Marcum. Parade marches down Jackson Street starting at 7 p.m. Float judging begins at 5:30 p.m.
Christkindlmarkt: From noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, South Jackson Civic Center, 404 S. Jackson St., will feature a market that will offer food, drink and seasonal items for sale from open-air stalls accompanied by singing and dancing. Enjoy the spirit of Christmas on the grounds of South Jackson.
“Holmes for the Holidays”: South Jackson Civic Center presents “Holmes for the Holidays” or “The Game’s Afoot” from Dec. 9—12. Come view the story of Broadway star William Gillette as he assumes the persona of his most famous character Sherlock Holmes in a holiday whodunit! Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets available at southjackson.org.
“It’s A Wonderful Life” Screening: Come to South Jackson Civic Center for a Christmas tradition loved by many. The center will screen “It’s A Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, on its new full-stage screen. Enjoy the holiday classic with friends and family. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Admission includes popcorn and a drink to enjoy with the movie. Purchase tickets online at southjackson.org.