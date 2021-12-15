Coffee and Conversations with Rupa Blackwell: Alderman Rupa Blackwell will hold her December Coffee and Conversations at The Celtic Cup, 106 N. Anderson St., at 6 p.m. this Thursday, Dec. 16. Come share your hopes for the community with her.
December Lunch and Learn: Join to D.W. Wilson Community Center, 501 N. Collins St., at 11:45 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 17, for the December Lunch and Learn program all about German and Italian detainees at Camp Forrest, hosted by Dr. Elizabeth Taylor. Lunch begins at 11:45 a.m. with program to begin at noon. Call 455-1121 to reserve a seat.
Living Nativity: The churches of Normandy are proud to present the living nativity in downtown Normandy this Friday, Dec. 17. Come see the birth of Jesus Christ form 5—7 p.m. Saturday.
Duck River Dance Christmas Spectacular: Celebrate the holidays with dazzling dancing, favorite Christmas tunes and more with the Duck River Dance Christmas Spectacular at South Jackson Civic Center, 404 S. Jackson St! Family fun for all ages. Tickets are $10 or $15 dollars per person and available online at southjackson.org. Event times are 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18. For more information, call South Jackson Civic Center at 455-5321.
Breakfast with Santa: Join Wesley Heights United Methodist Church, 2101 E. Lincoln St., from 9—10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 for a special breakfast with Santa. Enjoy breakfast and have your picture made with Santa Claus. Sponsored by the WHUMC Children and Youth Ministry Team.
HOSC Holiday Party: Come on out and enjoy some holiday science fun at Hands-On Science Center, 101 Mitchell Blvd., from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Free admission, free science shows and free crafts for all, plus visits with Santa and carnival-style games will be available. Food will be available for purchase as well for a fundraiser.
Wreaths Across America at Evergreen Cemetery: The first ever Wreaths Across America at Evergreen Cemetery, located on New Rock Creek Road, will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. All veterans are invited to attend. Those with a loved one who is a veteran buried in the cemetery are asked to please feel free to come. Volunteers are welcome.
HOSC Holiday Cocktail Party: Help raise money for Hands-On Science Center’s future programming and exhibits in 2022 from 6—8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the center, 101 Mitchell Blvd. Cash bar will be available, plus appetizers and a silent auction. Tickets are $10 each. Even only open to those 21 and older. Purchase tickets online at hosc.org/product-page/ticket-for-hosc-holiday-cocktail-party.
Parks and Recreation Breakfast with Santa: Santa will be stopping by C.D. Stamps Community Center, 810 S. Jackson St., from 7:30—10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 for pancakes and photos with children. There will be photo opportunities with Santa with your own camera and a free pancake breakfast for all to enjoy. Santa will depart at 9:30 a.m. sharp, so plan accordingly. The first 100 children will receive a free 6-inch Parks and Recreation Bear.
December Chamber Coffee: Come to Lakewood Golf & Country Club Tuesday, Dec. 21, for the monthly Chamber Coffee. Coffee is sponsored by Ascend Federal Credit Union. Event begins at 11 a.m.
Drive-Through Christmas Tree Lighting: Join Coffee County Lannom Memorial Public Library from 5—6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, for a drive-through Christmas tree lighting. The library will have Christmas lights and holiday decorations available for viewing, as well as take-home hot chocolate and cookie kits. Parents can also stop by the library and pick up an ornament decorating kit. The ornaments will be used to decorate the tree for the event. The library is located at 312 N. Collins St.
Christmas Eve Church Services: St. Stephens Anglican Church, 601 W. Grundy St., will have its Christmas Eve service beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.