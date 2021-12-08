Nature’s Elite Ribbon Cutting: Celebrate the opening of the new Nature’s Elite location, 1905 N. Jackson St., at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, with the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Holmes for the Holidays”: South Jackson Civic Center presents “Holmes for the Holidays” or “The Game’s Afoot” from Dec. 9—12. Come view the story of Broadway star William Gillette as he assumes the persona of his most famous character Sherlock Holmes in a holiday whodunit! Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets available at southjackson.org.
“It’s A Wonderful Life” Screening: Come to South Jackson Civic Center for a Christmas tradition loved by many. The center will screen “It’s A Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, on its new full-stage screen. Enjoy the holiday classic with friends and family. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Admission includes popcorn and a drink to enjoy with the movie. Purchase tickets online at southjackson.org.
HOSC Holiday Party: Come on out and enjoy some holiday science fun at Hands-On Science Center, 101 Mitchell Blvd., from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Free admission, free science shows and free crafts for all, plus visits with Santa and carnival-style games will be available. Food will be available for purchase as well for a fundraiser.
HOSC Holiday Cocktail Party: Help raise money for Hands-On Science Center’s future programming and exhibits in 2022 from 6—8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the center, 101 Mitchell Blvd. Cash bar will be available, plus appetizers and a silent auction. Tickets are $10 each. Even only open to those 21 and older. Purchase tickets online at hosc.org/product-page/ticket-for-hosc-holiday-cocktail-party.
December Chamber Coffee: Come to Lakewood Golf & Country Club Tuesday, Dec. 21, for the monthly Chamber Coffee. Coffee is sponsored by Ascend Federal Credit Union. Event begins at 11 a.m.
Drive-Through Christmas Tree Lighting: Join Coffee County Lannom Memorial Public Library from 5—6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, for a drive-through Christmas tree lighting. The library will have Christmas lights and holiday decorations available for viewing, as well as take-home hot chocolate and cookie kits. Parents can also stop by the library and pick up an ornament decorating kit. The ornaments will be used to decorate the tree for the event. The library is located at 312 N. Collins St.