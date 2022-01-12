FIT Beyond Therapy Ribbon Cutting: Celebrate FIT Beyond Therapy’s new location at 461 W. Lincoln St. with a Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting at noon Thursday, Jan. 13. Lunch provided. Prize drawings
CCDP Candidate Forum: Join the Coffee County Democratic Party Thursday night to meet Democratic candidates for local office at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza, 1327 McArthur St., Manchester.
Henry Cho at South Jackson: Start the new year with laughs when clean comedian Henry Cho returns to town! He will bring his act back to South Jackson Civic Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Tickets are $25 in advance or $27 at the door and available for purchase now at southjackson.org. For more information, call 455-5321.
Author Signing: Come to the Manchester Public Library, 1005 Hillsboro Blvd., Manchester, from 10 a.m.—1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, to purchase books from and have them signed by more than a dozen local area authors to kick-start the adult reading program at the library.
Unitarian Universalist Church: The Unitarian Universalist Church of Tullahoma has resumed in-person services. This Sunday’s speaker will be Robin Dunn. The title of the talk is “Lessons from a Salamander.” Masks are required. The service begins Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by refreshments and a discussion period. The church is located at 3536 New Manchester Hwy in Tullahoma. For more information, call 931-455-8626 or visit the church’s website at www.tullahomauu.org.
Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission: The monthly meeting of the Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at city hall, 201 W. Grundy St.
CCYR 2022 Organization and Recharter Meeting: All conservative Coffee Countians 18—40 are cordially invited to join the Coffee County Young Republicans at the annual reorganization and recharter meeting. Meeting will take place from 5—6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Fraternal Order of Police Building at 5547 Old Manchester Highway.
Election Kickoff: Join the Coffee County Republican Party at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, for an election season kickoff at the Harris Rackler Memorial FOP Lodge #48, 5477 Old Manchester Highway. Meet and greet with current elected officials and new candidates. Beverages available for a small donation.
Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education: The January meeting of the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education will take place at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Tullahoma City Schools Administration building located at 510 S. Jackson St.
Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen: The bi-monthly meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at city hall, 201 W. Grundy St.
Chamber Coffee: The January coffee for the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Beechcraft Heritage Museum, 570 Old Shelbyville Hwy.
Tullahoma Ice Bowl: Join Tullahoma Parks and Recreation for the inaugural Tullahoma Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Tullahoma Sunrise Rotary Disc Golf course at 908 Country Club Dr. Registration fees are $24 for intermediate/advanced groups, $20 for beginners and $10 for anyone under age 16. Bring in five canned goods to receive half of the entry fee. Gifts, prizes, food and Ice Bowl swag will all be available. Tournament takes place from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Proceeds to benefit The Henry Center. Rain/snow/sleet or shine event.