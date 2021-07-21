Medicare Seminar: Get your Medicare questions answered and understand your healthcare options at Coffee County Lannom Memorial Library at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Reserve your spot with Kathleen by calling 615-744-9879.
A Midsummer Night’s Swing: The community’s annual ice cream social is scheduled for 7—9 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at South Jackson Civic Center, 404 S. Jackson St. Event will feature swing dancing and the South Jackson Street Band performing music of the 1940s. Tickets available at southjackson.org. Adult admission is $10; Ages 6-12 at $5 and 5 and under free. Bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy the summer night.
July Chamber Coffee: Join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce at Resource MFG for the July Chamber Coffee. Event begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27. Resource MFG is located at 1802 N. Jackson St. The coffee is free to attend. Members and non-members welcome to attend.
Grant Writing Workshop: Through United Way of Highway 55, a grant writing workshop will be presented by Bonnie Gamble, Manchester Parks and Recreation Director, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. The workshop will take place at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza Community Room at 1329 McArthur St. in Manchester. The event is free for UWHWY55 partners but $15 for other community members. Lunch will be provided by Jehovah Java Café. Register for the workshop online at highway55unitedway.org/non-profit-assistance-clinic/. For more information or questions, contact UWHWY55 Director Ashley Abraham at director@highway55unitedway.org or call 455-5678.
Tullahoma Utilities Authority Meeting: The regular meeting of the Tullahoma Utilities Authority Board of Directors will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the TUA offices, located at 901 S. Jackson St. in Tullahoma.
July Lunch and Learn – Cicadas: Join Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Friday, July 30 at 11:45 a.m. to learn about the next brood hatch of cicadas with TVA Zoologist Jesse Troxler. Lunch is $9 per person. Call 455-1121 to reserve your seat today. 501 N. Collins St.
Campfire and S’mores at Tims Ford: Meet at the group fire ring behind the main park’s camper check-in station at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, to make s’mores with the Tims Ford State Park staff. All materials will be provided but bring bug spray and water. Program limited to 10 participants. Cost is $2 per person. Use the ticket link at reserve.tnstateparks.com/register/campfire-and-smores-0730 to claim your spot.
