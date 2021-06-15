Alzheimer’s Tennessee South Central Trivia Night: Spinelli’s Pizzeria and Daddy Billy’s are serving food and drink for a trivia night at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17. Trivia teams up to six members welcome to join for a $10 per person entry fee. Cash prizes will be given away. Located at 119 NW Atlantic St.
Hands-On Science Center Grand Re-Opening: Join the HOSC staff and family for a free family fun day at the center starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 19. Free admission to all, free crafts, live music and science shows throughout the day. HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd.
North College Street Baptist Church Vacation Bible School: “Destination Dig” vacation bible school will be held at College St. Baptist Church, 207 N. College St., from 5:30—8:30 p.m. June 21-25. Ages include 4 year old through 6th grade. For questions, please call 931-455-8077. VBS Kick-Off and Pre-Registration will be June 19 from 2-4 p.m.
June Lunch and Learn—Women’s Suffrage: Meet Mary Ann Scott Friday, June 25, as she tells the state’s history in the women’s suffrage movement. Reservations required at 455-1121. Cost is $9 per person. Lunch starts at 11:45 a.m., with the program to follow. Located at 501 N. Collins St.
Lynchburg Frontier Days: Come to Lynchburg Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26, for the annual Frontier Days festival. Two nights and one full day of family fun for everyone. Located at the Lynchburg square and Wiseman Park. Visit www.lynchburgtn.com for more information.
Isaiah 117 House Faith and Family Fundraiser Night: Come to Winchester City Park from 5—8 p.m. Friday, June 25, to support the Isaiah 117 House of Coffee/Franklin/Grundy County. Food trucks and concessions available. Free music from Daniel Troutman begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free with donations appreciated. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy!
Fine Arts Center “Artsy Yard Sale”: The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center will have its “Artsy Yard Sale” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, outside the art center. The yard sale will feature discounted artwork and other items. TFAC is located at 401 S. Jackson St.
Legal Help Clinic: Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will hold a free legal help clinic from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26, at the Gruetli-Laager Recreation Park pavilion in Gruetli-Laager. Masks are required. Bring any paperwork a lawyer may need to look over. For more information call 931-455-7000 or go to www.las.org.
Airplane Toss Competition: The Coffee Airfoilers Model RC Club will host an airplane toss competition from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Coffee Airfoilers Field on Arnold Air Force Base. Registration is required to participate. Register for the competition online at www.coffeeairfoilers.com.
Southern Gospel Singing: First Baptist Estill Springs will be hosting a southern gospel concert by Brian Free and Assurance on June 27 at 6 p.m. Admission is free and a love offering will be taken. For any questions or additional information, call 931-563-7495.
Independence Day Regional Celebration: Come celebrate the 4th of July with Tullahoma Parks and Recreation starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Grider Stadium and Frazier McEwen Park. Musical acts include Vinyl Radio and SixWire. Located at 216 Big Springs Ave.
Go Green Tullahoma Meeting: Come join Go Green Tullahoma for its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Tullahoma City Hall, 201 W. Grundy St. Free to attend.
Doggy Runnaroo 5K: Join the Tullahoma Animal Shelter Saturday, July 10, at Waggoner Park, 1300 E. Carroll St., for the inaugural Doggy Runnaroo 5K to benefit the shelter and help provide various necessities for the dogs in its care. Registration fee is $30 per runner. Tickets available online through Reg2Run. Race day registration from 7-7:50 a.m. with race start at 8 a.m.
Send upcoming events to emccullough@tullahomanews.com. Yard sales, bake sales and bazaars are published through the classifieds department at 931-455-4545.