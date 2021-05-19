Splash Island Season Open: Tullahoma’s water park will open for the 2021 season Friday, May 21. Pool admission is $5 per person to enter. Located at 501 N. Collins St. in Tullahoma.
Nikki Graves Alonso Benefit & Auction: Join the Coffee County Rescue Squad, Brian “B.B.” Brown, Larry Floyd, Betty Superstein and Mike Winton as they raise money for Manchester’s own Nikki Alonso at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Drive, Manchester, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22. BBQ plates available from 4-6 p.m. for $10 each. Live auction at 6 p.m. Donations for the auction can be dropped off day of at 3 p.m. or by contacting any sponsors.
Live on the Lawn: The GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club presents a concert on the lawn of South Jackson Civic Center, 404 S. Jackson St., Tullahoma, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Music provided by A Slice of American Pie prior to live auction to fundraise for HorsePlay Inc. Tickets $60 per individual or $100 per couple. Bring your own lawn chair. Additional wine, beer and soft drinks available for cash only purchase. Entry includes souvenir picnic bag, blanket, box dinner(s) and drink ticket(s).
Sons of Confederate Veterans May Meeting: Maj. Gen. Benjamin F. Cheatham Camp 72 will have their regular dinner meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at the Oak Restaurant in Manchester. The meeting will start are 7 p.m. Program speaker will be Dr. Michael Bradley.
May Lunch and Learn–Plants and Civil War Medicine: Come meet “Wildflowers of Tennessee” author Jack Carman and hear his presentation on the historical use of everyday local plants that had medicinal uses during the Civil War. Cost is $9 per person and includes lunch and the program. Reservations required by calling 455-1121. Located at 501 N. Collins St.
Frame Cemetery Decoration Day: Decoration Day at Frame Cemetery (located in the Hurdlow community of Moore County) is being postponed until the second Sunday in June, which will be June 13. Lunch will be held at 12:30 p.m. Memorial services will take place at 2 p.m.
June Lunch and Learn—Women’s Suffrage: Meet Mary Ann Scott Friday, June 25, as she tells the state’s history in the women’s suffrage movement. Reservations required at 455-1121. Cost is $9 per person. Located at 501 N. Collins St.
Send upcoming events to emccullough@tullahomanews.com. Yard sales, bake sales and bazaars are published through the classifieds department at 931-455-4545.