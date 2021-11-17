Give the Gift of Books: Join the Imagination Library of Coffee County this Friday or all this week at Fuel So Good Coffee Roasters, 1407 N. Jackson St. to donate to the program and give the gift of books to children in Coffee County! ILCC members will be present all day Friday, Nov. 19, from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to explain the benefits of the Imagination Library to Fuel So Good patrons.
National Camp Day Celebration: Come to the Hands-On Science Center this Friday, Nov. 19, from 4—6 p.m. to celebrate Camp Day with roasted hot dogs and s’mores around a campfire! Tennessee State Parks will display all sorts of fun stuff, including live animals. Free admission and a free camping show at 4:30 p.m. HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd.
Eastern Gateway Pedestrian Improvement Project: Join the city of Tullahoma at D.W. Wilson Community Center, 501 N. Collins St., at 5 p.m. to share your thoughts on a grant application that would improve the city’s eastern gateway of the city. The proposed project will improve pedestrian connectivity along South Anderson Street between East Lincoln and East Carroll streets. Event will run from 5—6:30 p.m., but attendees may come and go as they please in the open house-style meeting.
Tullahoma Kiwanis Kraft Show: The annual Tullahoma Kiwanis Kraft Show will take place at First United Methodist Church Family Activity Center, 208 W. Lauderdale St., Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20. Times will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Come by for plenty of handmade crafts and other gifts for Christmas and more. Breakfast and lunch will be available for customers both days. Proceeds benefit the Kiwanis mission of helping children.
Wobble Gobble Chamber 5K: The annual Wobble Gobble 5K will take place Saturday, Nov. 20, in downtown Tullahoma. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Race starts at 8 a.m. at 135 W. Lincoln St. More information and registration available online at runsignup.com or Tullahoma.org.
November Chamber Coffee: Join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce for its November monthly coffee, hosted by SmartBank, 1400 N. Jackson St., Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m.
After Thanksgiving Day Hike: Join the Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park rangers at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, for a 1.25-mile day-after-Thanksgiving hike along the Enclosure Trail. Hike is free, but donations are accepted. Register online at tnstateparks.com.
Grand Marshal Reception: Join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and Christmas parade fans as they honor this year’s grand marshal Fran Marcum at South Jackson Civic Center. Reception and tree lighting will take place from 5—6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Mistletoe Mile Run/Walk: Just before the Christmas parade Friday, Dec. 3, join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and Chick-fil-A for the inaugural Mistletoe Mile run/walk at 6:15 p.m. Run 1 mile down a closed portion of Jackson Street to the cheers of all the parade spectators through the heart of Tullahoma. Prizes will be awarded for the top three male and female finishers as well as the best dressed runner/walker. Entry fee is $25 or $20 with a discount code TACCVIP. Visit runsignup.com for registration.
65th Annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade: The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and Stan McNabb Automotive are pleased to present the 65th annual Christmas Parade, “A Cartoon Christmas,” Friday, Dec. 3, featuring Grand Marshal Fran Marcum. Parade marches down Jackson Street starting at 7 p.m. Float judging begins at 5:30 p.m.