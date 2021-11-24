After Thanksgiving Day Hike: Join the Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park rangers at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, for a 1.25-mile day-after-Thanksgiving hike along the Enclosure Trail. Hike is free, but donations are accepted. Register online at tnstateparks.com.
Christmas Tree Lighting: Join the Tullahoma Community Pride Foundation as it lights the George Orr Memorial Tree, located next to the Caboose in History Park. Lighting will take place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
Grand Marshal Reception: Join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and Christmas parade fans as they honor this year’s grand marshal Fran Marcum at South Jackson Civic Center. Reception and tree lighting will take place from 5—6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Tullahoma Fire/Police Department Toy Drive Signups: Come to C.D. Stamps Community Center from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 to sign up your child for the annual toy drive hosted by the Tullahoma Fire Department. This year’s toy drive will be joined by the Tullahoma Police Department. Signups limited to children living in the city limits. Proof of residency required. Parents must have birth certificate for each child up to age 14. No child’s Social Security Cards will be accepted. Parents must provide last five digits of their Social Security Number. C.D. Stamps is located at 810 S. Jackson St.
Mistletoe Mile Run/Walk: Just before the Christmas parade Friday, Dec. 3, join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and Chick-fil-A for the inaugural Mistletoe Mile run/walk at 6:15 p.m. Run 1 mile down a closed portion of Jackson Street to the cheers of all the parade spectators through the heart of Tullahoma. Prizes will be awarded for the top three male and female finishers as well as the best dressed runner/walker. Entry fee is $25 or $20 with a discount code TACCVIP. Visit runsignup.com for registration.
65th Annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade: The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and Stan McNabb Automotive are pleased to present the 65th annual Christmas Parade, “A Cartoon Christmas,” Friday, Dec. 3, featuring Grand Marshal Fran Marcum. Parade marches down Jackson Street starting at 7 p.m. Float judging begins at 5:30 p.m.