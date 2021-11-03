Imagination Library of Coffee County Anniversary Ribbon Cutting: Join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce for a 15th anniversary ribbon cutting for the Imagination Library of Coffee County. Event begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the chamber office, 135 W. Lincoln St.
The Sound of Music: South Jackson Civic Center presents its production of “The Sound of Music,” beginning Friday, Nov. 5, at South Jackson Civic Center, 404 S. Jackson St. at 7 p.m. Show times also include 7 p.m. shows Saturday, Nov. 6, Friday Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13, as well as 2:30 p.m. matinees Sunday, Nov. 7 and Nov. 14. Tickets are $15 or $20 in advance; $17 and $22 at the door. For tickets, visit southjackson.org. For more information, call 455-5321.
Eli Grow Legacy 8K: The fourth annual Eli Grow Legacy 8K Run/Walk/Ruck will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Tullahoma High School. To register, visit raceroster.com/events/2021/50159/eli-grow-legacy-8k or call Cassy Grow at 931-273-0010.
Soup-er Saturday Fundraiser: Come join the Coffee County Democratic Party for some delicious soups and chilis Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza, 1327 McArthur St., Manchester. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with soups served at 4 p.m. The guest speaker will be Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus. He will speak at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for those 11 and up are $10 each. Children aged 6—10 have $5 tickets. Children 5 and under get in free!
Memories in the Art:The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center presents “Memories in the Art,” a collaboration between Alzheimer's Tennessee and the fine arts center for the month of November as part of Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. The exhibit will run starting Saturday, Nov. 6, through Nov. 20 at the art center at 401 S. Jackson St. Tickets are free for members and $5 for non-members.
Tullahoma Veterans Day Ceremony: The city of Tullahoma will honor its veterans at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at South Jackson Civic Center, 404 S. Jackson St. Keynote speaker will be Lt. Gen. William N. Phillips. Patriotic music will be provided by members of the Tullahoma High School Brass Ensemble, THS Singers, Lloyd Smith and Jon Gray.
ThinkTullahoma2040 Public Workshop: The public is invited to join the Walker Collaborative in a community workshop on the ThinkTullahoma2040 comprehensive development plan. Workshop will take place from 6—9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Tullahoma High School cafeteria.
ThinkTullahoma2040 Draft Plan Presentation: The public is invited to the Tullahoma High School auditorium from 5:30—7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, to view the city’s new comprehensive development draft plan reveal by the Walker Collaborative.
