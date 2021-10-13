Crossroads Baptist Church revival October 15-17: The revival will be held at Crossroads Baptist Church at 2662 Eastbrook Road, in Estill Springs. Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. Artist/Evangelist Clint Clarneau will present the Good News in art.
Beech Party 2021: Whether you are a passionate aviator, an enamored enthusiast or own any brand of aircraft, come to Tullahoma on the second week of October. Begins Wednesday, Oct. 13 and ends Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Beechcraft Heritage Museum, 570 Old Shelbyville Highway.
Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser: The Hickerson Station Volunteer Fire Department will host its first pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Tickets are $5 each, and plates include eggs, sausage and pancakes. Tickets will be sold at the door. To-go plates will also be available. Located at 4773 Old Manchester Highway, Tullahoma.
Men’s Stoke the Fire revival service: The Stoke the Fire service will be held Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. at Grace Community Church 8145 Old Tullahoma Hwy Estill Springs. Glenn Thomas will be bringing the message. Anointed praise and worship. Refreshments afterward. Everyone welcome.
2021 Halloween Masquerade Ball: Join the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center for a Halloween masquerade ball from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 16. Costumes and masquerades required. Only open to those 18 and older. Tickets are $40 per person, with a discounted rate for TFAC and South Jackson Civic Center members. Dancing, DJ music, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction and BYOB for those 21 and older. Located at 401 S. Jackson St. Tickets available through Eventbrite.com.
Compassus Ribbon Cutting and Drive-By Coffee: Join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting celebrating Compassus’ 25th anniversary at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. Compassus is located at 1805 N. Jackson St., Suite 11. Also that morning, Compassus will be having a drive-through coffee and donuts service from 8—11 a.m.
Tullahoma City Schools: The October meeting of the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the school administration building, 510 S. Jackson St.
Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Run: Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation will hold its annual 5K Turkey Trot and 1-mile Fun Run Saturday, Oct. 23, at Tims Ford State Park. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. Race begins at 9 a.m. Runners and walkers all ages are encouraged to participate. Registration prior to noon Friday, Oct. 8, guarantees a race T-shirt. Register online at hospiceofthehighlandrimfoundation.org, the Tims Ford Visitor’s Center, email an application at HHRF@lighttube.net or call the HHRF office at 931-563-7439 between 8 a.m. and noon.
United Way of HWY 55 Classic: Come to Lakewood Golf & Country Club, 1900 Country Club Dr. in Tullahoma, for the United Way of Highway 55 Classic golf tournament Friday, Oct. 29. Registration and lunch begins at noon, followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Awards will be given at 5:30 p.m. Contests include hole-in-one, putting, longest drive, closest to the pin and the straightest drive. Prizes include gift certificates, mountain bike/smoker, necklace and a car. To register teams, contact Executive Director Ashley Abraham at director@highway55unitedway.org or call 931-455-8770.
The Perrys Free Concert: First Baptist Church Estill Springs, 218 N. Main St. Estill Springs, 37330, is proud to present The Perrys for a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. A love offering will be taken.
Hands-On Science Center’s Fall Fest and Trunk-or-Treat
Join us for FREE admission to our Fall Festival! Festival will be from 12p-6p with a Trunk-or-Treat from 4p-6p. Come on by for fun and games!
