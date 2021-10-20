Catholic Charities Ribbon Cutting: Join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and the Manchester Chamber of Commerce for a joint ribbon cutting ceremony for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Nashville at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 103 SE Atlantic St. in Tullahoma.
Tullahoma City Schools Community-wide Strategic Plan Meeting: Provide your feedback and input to Tullahoma City Schools as the district grows. Two meetings have been set to allow for maximum feedback. First meeting is set for 2—3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the Jack T. Farrar Elementary School gymnasium. Second meeting is set for Monday, Oct. 25, from 5—6 p.m., also at the JTF gym. JTF is located at 215 Westside Drive.
Yamato Ribbon Cutting: Join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for the newly reopened Yamato Japanese Steakhouse Friday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. Yamato is located at 913 N. Jackson St.
Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Run: Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation will hold its annual 5K Turkey Trot and 1-mile Fun Run Saturday, Oct. 23, at Tims Ford State Park. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. Race begins at 9 a.m. Runners and walkers all ages are encouraged to participate. Registration prior to noon Friday, Oct. 8, guarantees a race T-shirt. Register online at hospiceofthehighlandrimfoundation.org, the Tims Ford Visitor’s Center, email an application at HHRF@lighttube.net or call the HHRF office at 931-563-7439 between 8 a.m. and noon.
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day: The Tullahoma Police Department, Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition and Walmart have partnered to provide a resource for people to drop off their old, expired and unused prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Walmart is located at 2111 N. Jackson St.
Pastor & Wife Appreciation: Come spend time with Blessed Hope Pentecostal Church, 2023 N. Jackson St., to celebrate the Pastor Bishop Willie & Linda Young Jr. at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Share fun, food and fellowship outside unless it rains.
Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen: The bimonthly meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen will take place Monday, Oct. 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the board chambers room upstairs in Tullahoma City Hall, 201 W. Grundy St.
Monthly Chamber Coffee: The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce’s October Coffee, co-hosted by Woodard’s Diamonds & Designs and First Vision Bank, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Woodard’s, located at 2011 N. Jackson St. Come meet new people, network and grow your business at the coffee.
Tullahoma Utilities Authority: The monthly meeting of the Tullahoma Utilities Authority Board of Directors will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at TUA, located at 901 S. Jackson St. A study session may take place before the meeting at 5 p.m.
United Way of HWY 55 Classic: Come to Lakewood Golf & Country Club, 1900 Country Club Dr. in Tullahoma, for the United Way of Highway 55 Classic golf tournament Friday, Oct. 29. Registration and lunch begins at noon, followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Awards will be given at 5:30 p.m. Contests include hole-in-one, putting, longest drive, closest to the pin and the straightest drive. Prizes include gift certificates, mountain bike/smoker, necklace and a car. To register teams, contact Executive Director Ashley Abraham at director@highway55unitedway.org or call 931-455-8770.
Jefferson Street Park Memorial Dedication Ceremony: Join the city of Tullahoma and Tullahoma Parks and Recreation at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, for the dedication of the Naniva and Tennyson Holmes Memorial Courts at the park.
Jefferson Street Park Halloween Trunk or Treat: Join Alderman Sernobia McGee and the community at Jefferson Street Park from 3—6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, for the second Halloween Trunk or Treat! Fun activities will be available for all, including a ring toss game, cake walk, cotton candy, snow cones, live music, pumpkin painting and plenty of candy for children!
Coffee County Rescue Squad Halloween Party: Come to the Coffee County Rescue Squad headquarters, located at 2270 Murfreesboro Hwy, Manchester, from 5—9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 for its Halloween Party. Free hot dogs and candy will be given. Join the Rescue Squad for some freaky fun and frightening food in this family-friendly and safe place for children to trick or treat.
Hands-On Science Center Fall Fest and Trunk-or-Treat: Join the Hands-On Science Center Sunday, Oct. 31, for free admission to its Fall Festival. The festival will be from noon to 6 p.m., with a Trunk-or-Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Come on by for fun and games!
The Perrys Free Concert: First Baptist Church Estill Springs, 218 N. Main St. Estill Springs, 37330, is proud to present The Perrys for a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. A love offering will be taken.
