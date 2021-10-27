Tullahoma Utilities Authority: The monthly meeting of the Tullahoma Utilities Authority Board of Directors will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at TUA, located at 901 S. Jackson St. A study session may take place before the meeting at 5 p.m.
United Way of HWY 55 Classic: Come to Lakewood Golf & Country Club, 1900 Country Club Dr. in Tullahoma, for the United Way of Highway 55 Classic golf tournament Friday, Oct. 29. Registration and lunch begins at noon, followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Awards will be given at 5:30 p.m. Contests include hole-in-one, putting, longest drive, closest to the pin and the straightest drive. Prizes include gift certificates, mountain bike/smoker, necklace and a car. To register teams, contact Executive Director Ashley Abraham at director@highway55unitedway.org or call 931-455-8770.
Jefferson Street Park Memorial Dedication Ceremony: Join the city of Tullahoma and Tullahoma Parks and Recreation at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, for the dedication of the Naniva and Tennyson Holmes Memorial Courts at the park.
Jefferson Street Park Halloween Trunk or Treat: Join Alderman Sernobia McGee and the community at Jefferson Street Park from 3—6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, for the second Halloween Trunk or Treat! Fun activities will be available for all, including a ring toss game, cake walk, cotton candy, snow cones, live music, pumpkin painting and plenty of candy for children!
Coffee County Rescue Squad Halloween Party: Come to the Coffee County Rescue Squad headquarters, located at 2270 Murfreesboro Hwy, Manchester, from 5—9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 for its Halloween Party. Free hot dogs and candy will be given. Join the Rescue Squad for some freaky fun and frightening food in this family-friendly and safe place for children to trick or treat.
Hands-On Science Center Fall Fest and Trunk-or-Treat: Join the Hands-On Science Center Sunday, Oct. 31, for free admission to its Fall Festival. The festival will be from noon to 6 p.m., with a Trunk-or-Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Come on by for fun and games!
Wesley Heights UMC Trunk-or-Treat: Come have fun with Wesley Heights United Methodist Church, 2101 E. Lincoln St., for its annual Trunk-or-Treat and Fall Festival from 1:30—3:30 p.m. There will be roasting s’mores, a hayride, cake walk, pumpkins and the best trunks to treat.
Harmony Baptist Church Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat: Harmony Baptist will host the drive-through event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Oct. 31 at 1600 Old Springs Creek Road in Tullahoma.
The Perrys Free Concert: First Baptist Church Estill Springs, 218 N. Main St. Estill Springs, 37330, is proud to present The Perrys for a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. A love offering will be taken.
Send upcoming events to emccullough@tullahomanews.com. Yard sales, bake sales and bazaars are published through the classifieds department at 931-455-4545.