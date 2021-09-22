41A Music Festival: The Highland Rim Kiwanis’ annual 41A Music Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 25, at Grider Stadium, 200 Big Springs Ave. Featured performances by Velcro Pygmies, Rubiks Groove, Bad Monkey, Utopia and Southern Moss. Festival is free to attend, but the Highland Rim Kiwanis will be accepting donations to benefit children’s causes in the community. Great event with great food, great vendors, great drinks and, of course, great music for a great cause! Visit facebook.com/41amusicfest for more info.
Casting For A Cure: The Casting for a Cure Shawndee Martin Taylor Memorial Bass tourney will be held Oct. 2 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woods Reservoir with cost $50 per boat with a five fish limit. First place is $1,700. Boat fees are donated to Relay For Life. For info call 931-261-9592.
TUA Movie Night: Join the Tullahoma Utilities Authority Saturday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m. for a free movie night showing of “Raya and the Last Dragon” at Frazier McEwen Park. Free soft drinks, pizza and popcorn will be available. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the show.
