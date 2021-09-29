New Haven Baptist Church Revival: Join the church at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 for worship. The Rev. Ray Armstrong, Senior Pastor, Fellowships for Christ Church in Shelbyville speaking Sept. 29; The Rev. Kenny Collins, Associate Pastor at Fellowship for Christ Church speaking Sept. 30; Evangelist Seth Presley speaking Oct. 1; and The Rev. Derek Jackson, Pastor, First Baptist Church in Gallatin speaking Oct. 2. New Haven Baptist Church is located at 707 SE Atlantic St. in Tullahoma. For more information call 931-581-5332.
Public Power Week Celebration: Join the Tullahoma Utilities Authority from 3—5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, for the annual Public Power Week Celebration on the TUA grounds. Pizza, ice cream, carnival games, bounce houses, bucket truck rides, prize wheels and more will be available for all.
TACC Fall Chamber Classic: Join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce at noon Friday, Oct. 1, at Lakewood Golf & Country Club, 1900 Country Club Dr. for the Fall Chamber Classic. $400 per team includes a four-person scramble, box lunch, greens fees and two golf carts per team.
Wildcats Football: The Tullahoma High School Wildcats will take on the Hillwood High School Hilltoppers at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Hillwood. Tickets available online at www.gofan.co and are $7 each.
Casting For A Cure: The Casting for a Cure Shawndee Martin Taylor Memorial Bass tourney will be held Oct. 2 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woods Reservoir with cost $50 per boat with a five fish limit. First place is $1,700. Boat fees are donated to Relay For Life. For info call 931-261-9592.
Free Outdoor Event: Eddie James and Ministries of Hope will put on a free concert at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at 808 S. Anderson St. in Tullahoma. BBQ and food giveaway. Bring your lawn chairs.
TUA Movie Night: Join the Tullahoma Utilities Authority Saturday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m. for a free movie night showing of “Raya and the Last Dragon” at the grounds of TUA. Free soft drinks, pizza and popcorn will be available. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the show.
4th Annual Oktoberfest: Enjoy Oktoberfest with food, beer and a visit by George Dickel starting at noon Saturday, Oct. 9, at South Jackson Civic Center. Vendors and prizes for brat eating, donut eating, costumes and stein hoisting. Enjoy the music of a polka band. South Jackson Civic Center is located at 404 S. Jackson St.
Block Party Holiday Open Houses: Join The Painted House and Yellow Tulip Design for a block party Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9. Friday’s even is VIP only. $20 tickets for music, food, wine and shopping form 6—9 p.m. Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy shopping all day. Located at 206 E. Lincoln St.
Beech Party 2021: Whether you are a passionate aviator, an enamored enthusiast or own any brand of aircraft, come to Tullahoma on the second week of October. Begins Wednesday, Oct. 13 and ends Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Beechcraft Heritage Museum, 570 Old Shelbyville Highway.
Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser: The Hickerson Station Volunteer Fire Department will host its first pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Tickets are $5 each, and plates include eggs, sausage and pancakes. Tickets will be sold at the door. To-go plates will also be available. Located at 4773 Old Manchester Highway, Tullahoma.
2021 Halloween Masquerade Ball: Join the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center for a Halloween masquerade ball from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 16. Costumes and masquerades required. Only open to those 18 and older. Tickets are $40 per person, with a discounted rate for TFAC and South Jackson Civic Center members. Dancing, DJ music, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction and BYOB for those 21 and older. Located at 401 S. Jackson St. Tickets available through Eventbrite.com.
United Way of HWY 55 Classic: Come to Lakewood Golf & Country Club, 1900 Country Club Dr. in Tullahoma, for the United Way of Highway 55 Classic golf tournament Friday, Oct. 29. Registration and lunch begins at noon, followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Awards will be given at 5:30 p.m. Contests include hole-in-one, putting, longest drive, closest to the pin and the straightest drive. Prizes include gift certificates, mountain bike/smoker, necklace and a car. To register teams, contact Executive Director Ashley Abraham at director@highway55unitedway.org or call 931-455-8770.
