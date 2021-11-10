Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen: A special-called meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen to discuss the city’s procedures for selecting a certificate of compliance when there is more than one eligible applicant is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, in the board chambers room of Tullahoma City Hall, 201 W. Grundy St.
Veterans Day Tribute Train: The second annual Veterans Day Tribute Train will visit all Tullahoma City Schools starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. Veterans who would like to participate are invited to line up at Tullahoma High School, 927 N. Jackson St., no later than 7:45 a.m. that morning. The THS JROTC program will escort the participating veterans before ending at South Jackson Civic Center for the city’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony.
Tullahoma Veterans Day Ceremony: The city of Tullahoma will honor its veterans at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at South Jackson Civic Center, 404 S. Jackson St. Keynote speaker will be Lt. Gen. William N. Phillips. Patriotic music will be provided by members of the Tullahoma High School Brass Ensemble, THS Singers, Lloyd Smith and Jon Gray.
One22West Ribbon Cutting: The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for One22West, 122 W. Lincoln St., at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the restaurant.
Avalon Hospice Ribbon Cutting: Join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting at Avalon Hospice for its 12-year anniversary ribbon cutting. Begins at 2 p.m. 305 S. Jackson St.
The Sound of Music: South Jackson Civic Center’s production of “The Sound of Music” has just three show times left for the iconic musical. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 13 and 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Nov. 14. Tickets are $15 or $20 in advance or $17 or $22 at the door. Visit southjackson.org to purchase tickets. For more information, call 455-5321.
ThinkTullahoma2040 Public Workshop: The public is invited to join the Walker Collaborative in a community workshop on the ThinkTullahoma2040 comprehensive development plan. Workshop will take place between 6—9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Tullahoma High School cafeteria.
ThinkTullahoma2040 Draft Plan Presentation: The public is invited to the Tullahoma High School auditorium from 5:30—7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 to view the draft of the city’s comprehensive development plan reveal by the Walker Collaborative.
Memories in the Art: The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center presents “Memories in the Art,” a collaboration between Alzheimer’s Tennessee and TFAC for the month of November as part of Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. Exhibit runs through Nov. 20 at TFAC, 401 S. Jackson St. Tickets are $5 for non-members; free admission for TFAC members.
Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education: The November meeting of the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the school administration building, 510 S. Jackson St.
Tullahoma Utilities Authority: The monthly meeting of the Tullahoma Utilities Authority Board of Directors will take place Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m. A workshop may precede the regular meeting at 5 p.m. TUA is located at 901 S. Jackson St.
Wobble Gobble Chamber 5K: The annual Wobble Gobble 5K will take place Saturday, Nov. 20, in downtown Tullahoma. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Race starts at 8 a.m. at 135 W. Lincoln St. More information and registration available online at runsignup.com or Tullahoma.org.
November Chamber Coffee: Join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce for its November monthly coffee, hosted by SmartBank, 1400 N. Jackson St., Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m.