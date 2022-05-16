Tullahoma residents are invited to attend the Think Tullahoma 2040 Draft Plan Presentation this Thursday, May 19, at South Jackson Civic Center.
The presentation is set to take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. where the Walker Collaborative, the team of planning consultants hired by the city to create the city's new comprehensive development plan, will present a comprehensive draft to the city and the public. The meeting will take place in the auditorium at South Jackson. The civic center is located at 405 S. Jackson St.
The meeting follows the first concept plan meeting held back in November, where the Walker Collaborative went over their process for collecting information, overview existing conditions, their methodology, the results of the public input survey and the first draft of the concept plan.
The city's comprehensive plan is several years in the making, with several rounds of public input solicited and multiple meetings held at Tullahoma High School in order for the consulting firm, The Walker Collaborative, to use in drafting the plan.
