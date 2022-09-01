NAMI suicide hotline

NAMI Tennessee is encouraging individuals experiencing mental health crises to use a valuable and potentially lifesaving resource. As easy to remember as 911, the new 988 phone number will connect callers with mental health professionals with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

988 is available 24/7 to anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, substance use issue, or any other kind of emotional distress, not just suicide-related crises. People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

