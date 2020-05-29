A pair of controlled detonations is scheduled to take place Monday, June 1, according to Tullahoma Police Department officials.

Lt. Phil Henderson notified The News Friday morning that USA Environmentalists will be detonating unexploded ordnances in the area around Motlow State Community College.

Henderson said notice would be given approximately five minutes prior to the detonations in order to inform the Coffee County Communications Center.

The explosions will likely be heard in Tullahoma.

The first explosion should be heard around 10 a.m., and the second one should be heard between noon and 1 p.m.

