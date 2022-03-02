Rosemary Crabtree has announced her candidacy for the new 7th District on the Coffee County Commission.
Her announcement reads in full:
“It is with deep appreciation and love for my community I am officially announcing my candidacy for the office of County Commissioner for the new District Seven, and I wish to ask the citizens of District Seven for their help, support and vote in the upcoming election. The opportunity to continue to serve my community, my county, my friends and neighbors is greatly appreciated. My goal is to make Coffee County and especially District Seven to continue to be a great place to live for its citizens. My responsibilities to my constituents are taken very seriously.
Currently, I serve on two standing committees of the Coffee County Commission: Chairperson of the Legislative Committee and Secretary of the Capital Outlay Committee.
Community involvement is of key importance to me, serving currently a member of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Imagination Library of Coffee County and the Coffee County Humane Society, former Chairperson of the Coffee County Advisory Board.
I appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve my community, my county and my district. I love giving back to my community because it has given so much to me. I invite the citizens of District Seven to join with me in making District Seven a great place to live.”