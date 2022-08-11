A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Local students listed include:
Natalie Nunn of Tullahoma
Kennedy Butcher of Tullahoma
Emma Fraley of Fayetteville
Bryleigh Tucker of Fayetteville
Elizabeth Proffitt of Manchester
In addition to the honor roll honorees, Jada Harden of Tullahoma has received the following degree from The University of Alabama, that being a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences. UA awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8, 2022.
