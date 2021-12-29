Current Coffee County District 7 Commissioner Margaret Cunningham has announced her intent to run for the seat of Coffee County Mayor. Her announcement reads in full:
“Margaret Cunningham, County Commissioner from District 7, has announced her candidacy for Coffee County Mayor as an Independent in the upcoming election on Aug. 4. Her qualifications-experience, integrity, common sense, knowledge of county government-- give her the leadership skills, with fifteen years’ experience in county government, to lead Coffee County. She will be a ‘new voice for changing times.’
Margaret worked as Project Manager under two different county mayors for seven years and has been serving as county commissioner for the last eight years. As county commissioner, she has served on numerous committees including serving as Chairman of the Water and Wastewater Authority for the past seven years.
Cunningham has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Troy University and studied law at Samford University. She was raised in a community service oriented family and has utilized those traits to be a founding board member for the Coffee County Imagination Library, the Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition and the Animal Welfare Coalition. She also serves as an advisor to the Dusty Elam Foundation which assists special needs and economically disadvantaged children in the County.
She has been married for 42 years to Steve Cunningham, farmer and businessman in the Ninth Model community. She has two children who also follow her passion for community service; Lee who is married to Hanna Lovelady, and Anna Forrest who lives in Pegram with her husband, John, and two children, Bristol and Gunner.
Critical community issues to address in the coming four years are: (1) Ways to address the growth in the County while maintaining its rural nature, (2) Area wide cell service/broadband, (3) Water line infrastructure expanded and (4) A new Animal Control facility.
Cunningham is a tireless and hard worker that knows the workings of the County Mayor’s office from experience. Under her leadership she will be a full time mayor and promises improved coordination between County offices, committees and the County Legislative Body. Cunningham will focus on issues at hand and make timely decisions in the best interest of the county. ‘A new voice for changing times’ through Experience, Honesty, Integrity, Fortitude and Leadership.”