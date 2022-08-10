Harding University

David Farmer of Tullahoma is one of more than 700 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Spring 2022 during a commencement ceremony on May 7, 2022.

Farmer received a Bachelor of Arts in Bible and family ministry.

